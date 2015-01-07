Melania Trump skips Davos for trip to Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington

Julia Simpson

Melania Trump is a busy woman, she preferred not to join her husband during his trip to Davos because of her own tight schedule. The first lady has made an unannounced visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

Instead of going to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland with the husband, Melania Trump visited Washington and travelled to Florida. In the capital city, the first lady attended a powerful and moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust.

meanwhile, Donald Trump has a lot to do, too, the Amerian leader atends the influential annual conference of financial and business leaders in Davos but made a last minute decision to pull out. He didn’t comment melania’s decision not to attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

The First Lady and the president, who gave a speech in Davos, broke tradition by choosing not to make any public mention of their anniversary on Monday.

«My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust,»

Melania said in a statement and added:

«My heart is with you, and we remember.»

Melania Trump’s schedule is different from her husband’s one

Mrs. Trump was originally scheduled to accompany her husband to Davos for the World Economic Forum. But Tuesday, her chief of staff said Mrs. Trump would not make the trip to the summit, citing unspecified scheduling and logistical issues.

Last week, a poll found Melania Trump is the most popular member of Trump family, she remains more popular than her husband. While Ms Trump has a 47 percent favourable rating, the president’s approval stands at just 40 percent.